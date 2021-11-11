Khushi Kapoor's birthday post for Boney Kapoor is a priceless moment with Sridevi, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor is celebrating his 66th birthday today. On the special occasion, doting daughter Khushi Kapoor took to her social media and dropped a priceless throwback picture of her parents along with a sweet message. In the picture, Boney and Sridevi are seen striking a pose for the camera. The pic that speaks volumes about Boney and Sridevi's love, showed the former holding on to the late actress. Khushi captioned it, "Happy birthday papa. Love you the most," followed by a heart emoticon.

Khushi Kapoor, who is quite active on social media, often pens adorable posts for him and share cute pics from their father-daughter moments. Earlier, Khushi Kapoor posted a throwback picture of her 'coolest' parents from their family album. Dedicating the post to them she wrote, "the coolest" in her caption. In the old picture, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor are giving couple goals as they pose together. Sridevi looked breathtakingly beautiful in a black outfit, which she paired with a striped shawl and a pair of shades while Boney Kapoor looked dapper in a grey sweater and a red cap in the photo.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi married on June 2 in 1996 and welcomed their daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who is now an actress, the following year. Khushi was born in 2000. Following the footsteps of her elder sister Janhvi, Khushi will soon make her Bollywood debut.

Currently, the sisters are holidaying in Dubai. Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a series of pictures of herself posing on an ATV with Khushi. "Dessert in the desert," she captioned it. Janhvi and Khushi also posed on a dune buggy safari drive. Not just this, the sisters are also seen twinning in their chic outfits. Janhvi and Khushi opted for brown bralettes that they paired with denim shorts, sneakers along with checkered bandanas on their heads.

For the unversed, Sridevi passed away on February 22 in 2018 by accidentally drowning in a hotel bathtub. The actress was in Dubai where she was attending the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah. She was last seen in the film Mom.

