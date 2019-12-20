Janhvi Kapoor jumps in joy as Khushi returns home for Christmas. See Photos

Janhvi Kapoor hugged Khushi on her return

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is known to be very close to her sister Khushi Kapoor. the two have been on each other’s side through all the phases of their life. So, when Khushi Kapoor returned back home from New York for Christmas Janhvi could not contain her happiness. The actress jumped on to hug Khushi and the two shared a compassionate hug. This special moment between the sisters was captured and Janhvi took her Instagram story to share it with her fans.

Overjoyed to see Khushi after a long time Janhvi had emotions flowing. Sharing the picture Janhvi wrote 'Finally'.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram story

Khushi who studies film making in New York returned back home in Mumbai to celebrate Christmas and new year with her family. Dad Boney Kapoor reached the airport to receive his little angel.

Boney Kapoor receives Khushi Kapoor at the airport

Janhvi recently visited Khushi in New York and the two sisters were seen spending quality time together on a lunch date.

Talking about Janhvi's film's the actress is currently busy with the shoot of Karan Johar's Dostana 2 which is being directed by Collin D'Cunha. The actress will be seen sharing space with Kartik Aaryan and debutant Lakshay.

The actress will also be seen in Sharan Sharma's Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl where she will be essaying the role of first women Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. The film also features actor Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi and is set to hit the theatres on March 13, 2020. Janhvi will also be making her digital debut with Netflix's Ghost stories.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News