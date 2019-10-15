Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter recreate iconic DDLJ and Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua scenes. Watch videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter recreate iconic DDLJ scene

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor are arguably the cutest couple in Bollywood. While the duo has never acknowledged their relationship in the public, there is no denying that they share a very close bond. Recently, the duo appeared on Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul and took the viewers back to the 80s and 90s era. The couple channeled their inner Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to recreate the magic of their romance on the small screen.

The couple stepped into the shoes of SRK and Kajol to act out the iconic Karwa Chauth scene from the most popular film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The couple looked absolutely adorable while recreating the magic. They also mimicked Raj Kapoor and Nargis popular song Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua from the film Shree 420. Have a look at their video here-

Ishaan and Janhvi perfectly complemented each other as they entertained the audience with Maniesh Paul. Not just they acted out their favorite roles but also talked about the movies. The two actors were seen together in Janhvi’s debut film Dhadak. They received much praise and applaud for their performance on the big screen. Fans particularly fell in love with their chemistry.

On the related note, speaking about the women characters in the films at JIO MAMI Movie Mela, Janhvi said, "Times are changing, but I still I think we need to have a little less sanitised role for women. The best such role I can think of, in the Indian context, is the one played by Nutan in Bandini." She added, "There should be more roles that portray the uninhibited side of the female - roles such as the female versions of Kabir Singh or the Joker."

Talking about the best advice she has received which has helped her in her acting, she revealed, “You just need to be alive, present, and receptive in the moment. The best acting often happens by mistake or in a spontaneous, unguarded moment. On a different note, I personally believe that we, as actors, bear the responsibility of delivering on the efforts of every single person on the set -- right from the director to the spot boy. We owe it to them to give every scene our best.”

