Janhvi Kapoor is scintillating Gen Z bride in mag cover shoot, see gorgeous pics here

Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing as she steps into the shoes of a Gen Z bride for a magazine cover. With a touch of vintage-ness to it, the actress looks graceful in subtle hues of pink, yellow and silver. Ditching heavy chokers, Janhvi's look is accentuated with statement earrings and maang tikkas. The mirror work on the intricate outfits looks stunning on Janhvi as she poses calmly for the cameras. In the caption of the post, Janhvi explained that the photoshoot was done before Maharashtra imposed lockdown owing to rising coronavirus cases. In addition, she asked her fans to stay indoors and safe.

"In these trying times, I know it’s important to be sensitive to the troubles we as a country are facing & I would never want to be inconsiderate towards that. This cover, however, and the subsequent posts of it had been committed to a while back and were shot before lockdown. We were as safe and precautious as possible. I hope all of you are staying safe and strong! Love always," she captioned the pictures.

For another post, Janhvi took a cue from Farida Khandum's song to caption the pictures and wrote, "Aaj jaane kee zidd naa karo'. Take a look:

On the work front, the actress finished shooting for her film "Good Luck Jerry" last month. She was last seen in the film "Roohi", which also starred actors Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Recently, she was in the news when Karan Johar's banner Dharma Productions posted an Instagram note to announce recasting for the filmmaker's upcoming "Dostana 2". The film was said to have Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, however, the statement did not mention the name/s of actor/s being ousted from the project.

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence -- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the announcement read on the Instagram handle dharmamovies.

