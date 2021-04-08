Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor is last to jump on the Maldives bandwagon, says 'I fully get the hype'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently papped at the airport after returning from her New York vacation but the destination wasn't known. Now, we know where the Roohi actress is. She is currently holidaying in the Maldives and on Thursday she took to Instagram to post a few of her vacation pictures. Yes! Janhvi became the last one to jump on the Maldives bandwagon. Over the past few months, several celebs including Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor, and more have travelled to the island paradise.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared a few photographs from her vacay. She can be seen posing near an infinity pool with a plate full of food as she enjoys having a gala time with her gang. In one of the photos, the actress was seen enjoying the sunset while standing on a deck by the sea. Along with the pictures, she wrote: "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype."

Take a look:

Janhvi has been keeping her fans updated with her whereabouts on Instagram. She also posted a cute video of her riding on the luggage trolley, calling it her "Shaahi sawari".

Meanwhile, Janhvi recently travelled to New York. She shared glimpses of her outing with sister Khushi, who studies films there. Janhvi checked into her Instagram and shared some adorable pictures of the duo while spending some time together. Seems the two were taking over New York with there stunning style statement.

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi', produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marked the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar and Janhvi. The horror-comedy also became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.