Janhvi Kapoor introduces sister Khushi Kapoor as her 'new fav DOP', shares pics

Janhvi Kapoor introduces sister Khushi as her 'new fav DOP'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has introduced younger sister Khushi as her new favourite Director Of Photography (DOP). Janhvi took to Instagram account, where she shared a photo-collage of herself along with Khushi. The "Dhadak" star mentioned her "new DOP" is great at angles and lighting. "Meet my new fav DOP. Great at lighting, angles and mid shoot cuddles and giggles," Janhvi captioned the image.

Janhvi keeps her fans and well-wishers entertained by sharing banter-filled videos along with Khushi. The two are the daughters of late veteran actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor.

Earlier, Khushi Kapoor featured in her very own ‘Quarantine Tape’, in which she offered an insight into who she is, as a person. The video was a montage of her pictures and videos over the years, including childhood memories with mother Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor. In a voiceover, she opened up about herself and her insecurities.

Calling herself a ‘normal 19-year-old girl’, Khushi said “I don’t think I’m the person I want to be yet but I definitely think I’m growing. It’s so rewarding to see people show so much appreciation towards me when I have not even done anything to deserve it yet. I have the power to make someone else happy, it just makes this all the more worth it.”

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film will be released on Netflix. The makers haven’t finalised the date of the film yet.

Janhvi will play the titular of Gunjan Saxena. Saxena, and Indian Air Force combat pilot, entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

The Sharan Sharma directorial also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

Janhvi will also be seen in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is a sequel of Dostana that starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan



