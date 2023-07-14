Janhvi Kapoor's glamorous black bodycon dress look gets love from rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM/JANHVI Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya often grab headlines for their alleged romance. The romoured couple have been spotted together several times. Earlier, Shikhar was seen accompanying Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor, and their dad Boney Kapoor to an undisclosed location for vacation. Now, Janhvi, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan, has posted some pictures of herself on her Instagram profile which got immense love from Shikhar.

Janhvi Kapoor's glamourous look in a black cut-out dress received heart emojis from rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, followed by her BFF Orry and celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

On April 3, Shikhar Pahariya's birthday, the duo was spotted at the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala. After that, the Dhadak actress shared an unseen picture of the rumoured couple on social media. In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen making a back stance to the camera with Janhvi holding Shikhar’s hand while walking. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday Shiku" along with a heart emoji.

Janhvi-Shikhar's relationship

Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar has commented on their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. For the unversed, Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Shikhar was said to have been in a relationship with Janhvi several years ago before they separated. Opening about the same, Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7, almost confirmed their dating rumours. During Janvhi's appearance on the show with Sara Ali Khan, Karan said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building." Reportedly, Sara previously dated Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya.

What's next for Janhvi Kapoor?

Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Telugu debut with NTR30 opposite Jr NTR. She will also be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan for Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Bawaal' and is reuniting with Rajkummar Rao for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. The actress has been taking cricket training for the film as well.

