Janhvi Kapoor gives DDLJ vibes as she shoots for 'Good Luck Jerry' in sarso ka khet

Janhvi Kapoor gives DDLJ vives as she shoots for 'Good Luck Jerry' in sarso ka khet

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is making the most of her time shooting for her next film. From exploring new places to get pictures clicked, the actress is making many memories. On Wednesday, the actress gave Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) vibes as she shared photos from sarso ke khet. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Maybe I am a little filmi" The pictures show Janhvi wearing a beautiful salwar suit and flashing her widest smiles amid the fields. She reminds us of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's popular song Tujhe Dekha Toh.

On Tuesday, Janhvi had shared another set of pictures in which she declared her love for the country. She said she has travelled the world but it is India that makes her jump with joy. Janhvi posted a gamut of pictures on Instagram that showed her visiting a fort. The first few photos gave the actress posing for the camera while in the last picture she is seen jumping with joy.

"Travelled the world but no place makes me jump like," she wrote as the caption.

Janhvi Kapoor will next feature in Good Luck Jerry, which is currently being shot in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. It is produced by filmmaker Anand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The film is a remake of a South film Kolamavu Kokila.

She was last seen in the digitally-released film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Her other films lined up are Roohi Afzana and Dostana 2.