Janhvi Kapoor gets Friday ready in style with a swift transition | Watch Video

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 flick, Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter. Since then, the actress has appeared in a number of flicks, such as and proved her mettle with each performance. She was recently seen in Good Luck Jerry, which won over the audience and garnered rave reviews. The actress is quite active on social media and regularly shares sneak peeks of her life with fans. Recently, the actress shared a fun transition reel that captured the hearts of fans.

On Tuesday, Janhvi took to her Instagram account and shared a video with her friend regarding Friday night. While it's mid-week going on, the actress is quite excited for the weekend already. In the video, she can be seen seamlessly transitioning from a bathing gown to a white mini dress. Sharing the video, she wrote, "all our extroverted friends screaming at us on a Friday night."

As soon as she uploaded the video, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. A few celebs and Janhvi's friends also took to the comment section. Orhan Awatramani quipped, "I am literally the only extroverted friend."

Earlier, Janhvi also posted a slew of pictures of the same look. The actress exuded elegance all while looking stunning in the bodycon dress. Sharing the post, she wrote, "passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say."

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner is Tushar Kalia? Who among Rubina, Jannat, Faisal took the trophy home?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped the filming schedule for her upcoming film Bawaal, in which she will star alongside Varun Dhawan. The pair will be seen on the screen for the first time together. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actress will also be seen in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The pair will reunite once again after Roohi. Besides this, the actress also has Mili in her pipeline.

