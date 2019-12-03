Tuesday, December 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Janhvi Kapoor eating fries like 'chawal' is all of us. Her pics from LA vacay

Janhvi Kapoor eating fries like 'chawal' is all of us. Her pics from LA vacay

Janhvi Kapoor's goofy and fun photos from her Los Angeles vacation cannot be missed.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2019 8:41 IST
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is having a blast in LA

Janhvi Kapoor is currently having a blast in Los Angeles. The actress is in the picturesque city with her sister Khushi Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters are having a gala time with their friends. Chilling around the city that's already soaked in Christmas vibes, Khushi and Janhvi are giving their Instafam some serious major vacation goals.

From sharing her sunkissed photos to snacking her favourite fries, her Instagram story is flooded with glimpses of her vacation. Janhvi shared a couple of photos with her friends against the backdrop of Christmas decor.

India Tv - Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor enjoying Christmas vibes

India Tv - Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor with her friends

India Tv - Janhvi Kapoor

That's how they roll

Check out the photos below:

In one of the photos, Janhvi is seen posing with her love-fries. In a video, Janhvi is saying that she's eating fries like chawal. Well, we have to confess that we do the same.

India Tv - Janhvi Kapoor

Fries are love

View this post on Instagram

Janhvi kapoor instagram story 😘

A post shared by janhvi kapoor (@janhvikapoorslays__) on

Also, you can't miss her sunkissed photo.

India Tv - Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's vacay pic

Oh! Whatta beauty!

View this post on Instagram

Janhvi kapoor instagram story. Good night everyone 😴

A post shared by janhvi kapoor (@janhvikapoorslays__) on

On the professional front, Janhvi is currently shooting for Dostana 2. The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Laksshya is a sequel to 2008 film that had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan in important roles. 

Meanwhile, Janhvi also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afza and Takht in the pipeline. While Gunjan Saxena is a biopic which also features Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi, Roohi Afza is a horror comedy starring Rajkummar Rao. Karan Johar's Takht is yet to go on the floors.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News