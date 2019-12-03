Janhvi Kapoor eating fries like 'chawal' is all of us. Her pics from LA vacay

Janhvi Kapoor is having a blast in LA

Janhvi Kapoor is currently having a blast in Los Angeles. The actress is in the picturesque city with her sister Khushi Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters are having a gala time with their friends. Chilling around the city that's already soaked in Christmas vibes, Khushi and Janhvi are giving their Instafam some serious major vacation goals.

From sharing her sunkissed photos to snacking her favourite fries, her Instagram story is flooded with glimpses of her vacation. Janhvi shared a couple of photos with her friends against the backdrop of Christmas decor.

Janhvi Kapoor enjoying Christmas vibes

Janhvi Kapoor with her friends

That's how they roll

Check out the photos below:

In one of the photos, Janhvi is seen posing with her love-fries. In a video, Janhvi is saying that she's eating fries like chawal. Well, we have to confess that we do the same.

Fries are love

Also, you can't miss her sunkissed photo.

Janhvi Kapoor's vacay pic

Oh! Whatta beauty!

On the professional front, Janhvi is currently shooting for Dostana 2. The film starring Kartik Aaryan and Laksshya is a sequel to 2008 film that had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan in important roles.

Meanwhile, Janhvi also has Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afza and Takht in the pipeline. While Gunjan Saxena is a biopic which also features Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi, Roohi Afza is a horror comedy starring Rajkummar Rao. Karan Johar's Takht is yet to go on the floors.