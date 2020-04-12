Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor flaunts classical dance moves on Aishwarya Rai's song Salaam in this throwback video

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is making the most of her quarantine period by getting goofy with her sister Janhvi Kapoor and going back to her old hobbies like painting. The actress has been very active on social media and keeps sharing her special moments with the fans. On Sunday, the actress shared a throwback video of herself dancing with her trainer and revealed that she is missing her classroom.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "#missing the class room. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?" In the video, she is seen acing the classical dance moves on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song Salaam. Janhvi used to get clicked by the paps outside her dance class almost every other day before the coronavirus outbreak. There is no denying that she loves to dance and is learning kathak. Watch the video here-

With coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have gone back to their favorite things while sticking into their homes. Some have turned into chefs, others have turned into a painter. Janhvi Kapoor is one of them who has tried her hands-on painting. Earlier, she shared photos of the painting that she made while sitting at home with sister Khushi. She wrote, "Self isolation productivity #ilovepineapple #stayhomestaysafe #fightcorona"

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has a list of interesting movies in the making. She will be next seen in Sharan Sharma directorial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also has Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

