Boney Kapoor's domestic help tests COVID-19 positive, producer says 'everyone at home are fine'

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor's domestic help has tested positive for coronavirus. He informed that his domestic help who worked at his residence in Lokhandwala complex, Mumbai, named Charan Sahu, aged 23, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus also called Covid-19. He said that the family is fine and hasn't shown any symptoms yet. They are in home quarantine currently.

Boney Kapoor said Charan Sahu was unwell on aturday evening, and he sent him for test and kept him in isolation. After receiving the test report, the society authorities were informed who in turn informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Immediately BMC and State Govt Authorities have started the process of getting him into a quarantine center.

In a press statement, Boney Kapoor said, "Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the Lockdown started. We are thankful to the Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”

