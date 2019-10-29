Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor's candid pictures with sisters Anshula and Shanaya from Diwali celebration win the internet

Actress Janhvi Kapoor celebrated Diwali 2019 with her family and. while she looked every inch royal in her festive attire, pictures of her fake candid are now going viral. It so happened that Janhvi's Anshula Kapoor shared a few pictures, the latest of which went immediately viral for a candid gone humorously wrong and a caption that is sure to leave you in splits.

The shared pictures show Janhvi, Anshula and Shanaya Kapoor dressed in heavy ethnic lehengas on Diwali night. While Janhvi donned an all-golden look, Anshula opted for an all-black and Shanaya went all-red with her sartorial choice.

The first picture shows them posing for the camera and the following one showed Anshula and Shanaya sharing a joke sitting on the couch while Janhvi laughed all by herself in the corner – clearly giving away the fake candid. The post was captioned, “You can sit with us, but first you gotta find some space between all our lehengas #Mess #KapoorSisters #FamJam #LehengasAMileLong #WalkingChristmasTrees #Diwali2019 #TheyGonnaKillMeForPostingThis".

Janhvi was quick to comment on her post and wrote, "I love how I’m being candid with myself in the corner lol".

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan. She is also shooting for her film, Roohiafza in which she stars with Raj Kummar Rao.

Janhvi has also completed shooting for her upcoming project Kargil Girl, she is playing the role of IAF Pilot Gunjan Saxena.

