Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JANHVIKAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor buys luxurious new house worth Rs 39 crore near Big B's residence: report

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has reportedly bought a new luxurious house in Mumbai. The 23-year-old actress made her acting debut in 2017 with Dhadak and has showcased her skills in movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Ghost Stories. According to the reports in Square Feet India, the actress has got herself a lavish house in Juhu Vile Parle Scheme which is one of the most expensive residential areas in Mumbai. The report claims that the house which is spread over three floors is worth a whopping Rs 39 crore.

The reports further state that Janhvi signed the deal on December 7 last year and has also completed all the formalities. The house is said to be near superstar Amitabh Bachchan's house. Currently, Janhvi lives in Lokhandwala with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi.

According to the report of Square Feet India, the new house of Janhvi is 3456 square feet for which stamp duty of 78 lakhs has been paid. If the actress will be shifting to her new house with her father and sister or alone is still not known.

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", and will next be seen in films such as "RoohiAfza," "Takht" and "Dostana 2".