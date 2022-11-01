Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for serving popcorn in theatre while promoting Mili

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI Janhvi Kapoor trolled for serving popcorn in theatre

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming survival thriller, Mili. Ahead of the release, the actress is currently busy with promotions. While we see celebrities trying unique and creative ways to promote their films and draw spectators, Janhvi recently went to a theatre to promote her film and served popcorn in the canteen.

On Monday, the actress went to Delhi to promote Mili, and she served popcorn in the PVR theatre. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, it went viral in no time. Some people hailed the actress for being humble, but some people perceived this promotional ploy as a last-ditch effort to save the movie.

Watch video:

Netizens took to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Film k liye ye gadhe ko bhi baap bna sakte hain." Another user wrote, "Promotion Ke Liye Yeh Log kuch Bhi kar Saktey Hai, Tab Inko Public Yaad aati" (They can do anything for promotions; that's when they remember the public). A user also commented, "Promotion k liye kya kya karna padta hai" (what things do they have to do for promotions). A user also wrote, "When your film didn’t work at box office."

Speaking of Mili, the survival-thriller stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal, and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. The film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen, which was released in 2019. It is slated for release on November 4, 2022. The film will clash with Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is releasing on the same date. They will be competing neck to neck for the audience.

Also read: Anil Kapoor welcomed Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's son Vayu with THIS custom-made gift

Meanwhile, besides Mili, the actress has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. The pair will reunite once again after Roohi. She also has Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

Also read: Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer begins new schedule with Yuvraj Singh's father joining cast | DETAILS

Latest Entertainment News