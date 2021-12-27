Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR, HARSHVARRDHAN Janhvi Kapoor calls Harshvarrdhan Kapoor 'the most knowledgeable about cinema'

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor followed up his debut Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya with the now cult vigilante drama Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. While he earned critical acclaim for his role in Vikram Motwane’s much-loved project, AK vs AK, his film Spotlight by Vasan Bala, a part of the anthology Ray, earned a Filmfare OTT Awards nomination for the Best Film. The versatile and progressive star has never shied away from taking an unconventional route.

While there is no mystery about Harshvardhan Kapoor's unique and offbeat taste in films, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about the same during a recent interaction. The young star said, "Harsh Bhaiya (Harshvardhan Kapoor) is the biggest movie buff. I think he is the most knowledgeable about cinema - world cinema, Hindi cinema."

Janhvi Kapoor cheekily also asked Anil Kapoor, "I think a lot of Chachu's (Anil Kapoor) successful decision off late have been attributed to Harsh Bhaiya, right?" To which Anil Kapoor happily agreed and said, "I have gained a lot from Harsh and his new-age vision and taste."

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's special surprise for 'bhaiya' Arjun Kapoor will melt your heart; see pics

Harshvardhan Kapoor has been the force behind many out-of-the-box storylines, displaying his understanding of cinema. The new-age star has been a part of films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Ray and AK vs AK. Meanwhile, his last offering, Spotlight from Ray, earned massive acclaim from inside and outside the industry.

Also read: Anil Kapoor misses daughters Sonam and Rhea 'little extra', shares throwback pictures