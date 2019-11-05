Janhvi Kapoor wishes her ‘lifeline’ Khushi on birthday with candid photos and videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor wishes her ‘lifeline’ Khushi on birthday

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi are one of the most stylish sister duos in Bollywood. While the actress has already made her mark in the industry, Khushi is also on her way to enter the world of cinema. Currently, the star kid is in the US where she is completing her studies. On Tuesday, the Dhadak actress took to her social media to share candid pictures and videos of her sister as it is her birthday.

Janhvi wrote, “I’m so proud of you. You’re my lifeline. Happy birthday I miss you so much” She shared a number of selfies on Instagram and a couple of videos in which they are seen getting goofy. From their in-flight masti to getting together for event, Janhvi took her fans behind the scenes. Check out-

Khushi Kapoor hasn’t yet made her debut in Bollywood but rumours were rife that she will be seen in a Karan Johar film. The star kid has, however, faced the camera when she appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show Vogue BFFs with sister Janhvi.

Giving an insight into her personal life, Khushi revealed that she has tattoos on her body that her mother Sridevi never approved of. She currently has three tattoos on her body. One with all her family member's birthdays in Roman numerals, another one of her best friend's name, and the third one is on her bum which says, "Khud ki raah banao." Khushi was evidently embarrassed while revealing her third tattoo and even said that her mother Sridevi never approved of her love of getting inked.

