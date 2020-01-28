Nothing to see here. Just Janhvi Kapoor chilling in Lonavla with 'ex-boyfriend' Akshat Rajan

Janhvi Kapoor has taken some time off to chill with her ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan. Amidst her hectic schedule, Janhvi headed off to Lonavla to spend some quality time. Janhvi has been sharing glimpses of her mini-vacation on Instagram.
From lush green serene landscape to some yummilicious Punjabi food, Janhvi is making the most of her getaway. In one of the photos, Janhvi and Akshat are seen posing at a dhaba. There is also another photo of the duo spending some good time in the sun.
Have a look at the photos:
Earlier, Janhvi shared a video of piggyback ride on Akshat’s back. Alongside the video, Janhvi wrote, ''When the lifts are busy I have Akshat Rajan.”
Janhvi has wrapped up Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also had Dostana 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Laksha Lalwani along with Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty.
Spent two days trying to think of a caption that’ll do justice to what this experience has meant to me but nothing sums it up. It’s a film wrap and I feel blessed to have been on this special journey, and through it to find my best friend @sharansharma - like you say it’s all about the process; and I don’t think there will ever be one as pure, honest, adventurous and memorable as this one. Can’t wait for you guys to see it ❤️