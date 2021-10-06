Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha injured during Holi song sequence

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bhrauccha recently got a sprain in her leg during a song shoot for her ongoing film 'Janhit Mein Jaari'. Nushrratt sprained her leg as per the doctor who examined the actor. She has been told to rest her foot for a few days and there will be some delay in her shooting work. The makers had created a huge set-up to shoot this massive Holi song.

"We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive setup that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg," a source from the production unit said. "Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members were a part of this. But after check-up and an X-Ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days," the source added.

For now, the makers and directors of 'Janhit Mein Jaari' have decided to take a break until Nushrratt recovers fully.

Produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, the movie commenced filming on September 23 in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. Nushrratt, who is essaying a lead role in the family entertainer, will be seen portraying a very different character.

Apart from her, the film also stars Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles. Producer Vinod Bhanushali and writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa had earlier announced the film with a quirky poster. Shaandilyaa has also penned the film's script, which has been directed by debutant Jai Bantu Singh.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Janhit Mein Jaari', Nushrratt, who was recently seen in the Netflix anthology 'Ajeeb Daastaans', has some interesting projects under her belt including 'Chhorri', 'Hurdang', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Ram Setu', among others.

-ANI