James Teaser Out: Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie a web sensation

Audiences have given a hearty thumbs up to the teaser of the Kannada movie 'James', the most anticipated last movie of the late Kannada film superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. The action teaser of 'James' has lived up to the expectations of the diehard fans of Puneeth Rajkumar. All those who have watched the teaser love the action-packed sequences featuring their favourite late actor, whose image has become even more larger-than-life after his untimely demise.

On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, actor Shivarajkumar shared the first look poster of James, featuring his younger brother Puneeth Rajkumar. The poster has Puneeth geared up in an armed forces uniform with the backdrop of a battleground. Seemingly Puneeth will be essaying the role of a soldier in the film.

Puneeth had completed shooting for his part before he passed away. The dubbing has been done by Puneeth's brother, senior actor Shivarajkumar.

The movie, directed by Chetan Kumar, has Priya Anand playing the female lead opposite Puneeth. Its music has been scored by Charan Raj and the movie is scheduled to be released on March 17, the birth anniversary of the late superstar.

Meanwhile, honouring the memory of Puneeth, Prime Video on Friday announced the premiere of three new Kannada movies from his PRK Productions. The three-film announcement is an ode to the craft and legacy of the late actor and filmmaker whose contribution to cinema will make his legacy a part of all creative conversations. The films are 'Man of the Match', 'One Cut Two Cut' and 'Family Pack' and they will be available on the streaming platform.