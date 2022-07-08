James Caan, hot-headed Sonny of 'The Godfather', passes away at 82; Hollywood celebs in mourning

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IRON_MANNY James Cann

James Caan, the Oscar-nominated actor known for roles in the “The Godfather," ”Brian's Song,'' “Misery,'' and ”Elf,'' died Wednesday at age 82. In a year when the world is celebrating the golden jubilee of 'The Godfather', James Caan, one of the film's many actors who'll never be forgotten, passed away on Wednesday (U.S. Pacific Time), according to an announcement by his family on Twitter. Best remembered for playing Sonny Corleone, the hotheaded, loose-fisted son of the Don, played by Marlon Brando, but with a very busy post-Sonny filmography, Caan was 82 when he breathed his last.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the brief tweet reads, according to 'Variety'. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Hollywood mourns James Caan's death

Caan's death drew tributes and expressions of grief from industry colleagues and fans.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It's hard to believe that he won't be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him. ” — Al Pacino, who starred in 1972's ”The Godfather," in a statement.

“I'm very very sad to hear about Jimmy's passing." — Robert De Niro, who starred in 1974's “The Godfather: Part II," in a statement.

“Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy. " — Billy Dee Williams, who starred with Caan in the 1971 TV football movie “Brian's Song," via Twitter.

“I can't believe Jimmy's gone. Working with him on Misery' was one of the most profound experiences of my career. When you watch his performance, his terror, it's as though he's watching a snake. Brilliant. So many memories flooding back today. He was kind. Hilarious. He would have something insightfully funny to say right now. I'm bereft." — Kathy Bates, in a statement.

“Jimmy was not just a great actor with total commitment and a venturesome spirit, but he had a vitality in the core of his being that drove everything from his art and friendship to athletics and very good times. ” — Michael Mann, who directed Caan in the 1981 film “Thief,” via Instagram.

“Loved him very much. Always wanted to be like him. So happy I got to know him. Never ever stopped laughing when I was around that man. His movies were best of the best.” — Adam Sandler, via Twitter.

“I'm so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented. ” — Barbra Streisand, who starred with Caan in the 1975 movie “Funny Lady,” via Twitter.

“Was lucky enough, after a lifetime of loving his work, to get to work with him and I loved him as a person even more. Funny, warm, self-deprecating, and effortlessly talented. They say never meet your heroes, but he proved that to be very very wrong.” — Andy Richter, who appeared with Caan in the 2003 movie “Elf,” via Twitter.

“Heartbroken for his family & his friends. Wonderful to know him & call him a pal. Jimmy was so supportive of Gary Sinise Foundation & my work w/ our veterans. He will be missed. Thank you my friend.” — Gary Sinise, via Twitter.

"Always a fun guy to be around. He was always supportive of my career. He even did a cameo in my tv special and got Robert Duvall to be in it. A highlight of my career. God bless James Caan.— Jon Lovitz, via Twitter.

“I will always remember him not only as a brilliant actor but as a man of humor & warmth playing with my 1 year old son on set.” — Jill Hennessy, who appeared with Caan in the TV series, “Las Vegas,” via Twitter.

“So sad about Jimmy Caan. He was a legend. He was always kind to me. Sending his family my love. ” — Maria Shriver, via Twitter.

Notable films of James Caan

Caan also had substantial roles in other notable films, including 'Misery', 'Elf', 'Thief', 'Godfather Part II', 'Brian's Song' and 'The Gambler', notes 'Variety', adding that Sonny's violent end in a vendetta killing in Francis Ford Coppola's iconic movie -- "riddled, as he is, with dozens of bullets -- is one of the most memorable scenes in a film filled with them".

Caan, according to 'Variety', initially auditioned for the role of Michael, the college-educated war-hero son who would ultimately become Don, and the studio, Paramount, supported this casting for a time, but Al Pacino, as we all know, was cast as Michael and Caan as Sonny "as part of a complex compromise between Paramount and Coppola".

Coppola and Caan, incidentally, were classmates at Hofstra University, where the Bronx-born James Edmund Caan went after studying at Michigan State University (he played American football for the university team).

Caan, who was working till 2013 and even lent his voice to 'The Godfather' video games, would repeatedly essay characters with a penchant for violence, notes 'Variety'. His most notable decade, though, was the 1970s.

In addition to 'The Godfather', to quote from 'Variety', Caan's signature films from the 1970s include Mark Rydell's 'Cinderella Liberty' (1973), in which he played a sailor in love with a hooker; Karel Reisz's 'The Gambler' (1974), where he played a man with a serious addiction for the roll of the dice; the Sam Peckinpah actioner, 'The Killer Elite' (1975), a story of CIA assassins that reunited him with Robert Duvall, Tom Fagan of 'The Godfather'; musical romantic comedy 'Funny Lady' (also 1975), with Barbra Streisand and Omar Sharif; Norman Jewison's satirical, dystopian sci-fi drama 'Rollerball', where he played a popular athlete in a violent sport based on roller derby often ending in death; Alan J. Pakula's romantic Western, 'Comes a Horseman', in which Caan starred with Jane Fonda and Jason Robards; and the Neil Simon-penned 'Chapter Two', in which a seemingly uncomfortable Caan was essentially a stand-in for Simon in the story of how he got together with second wife Marsha Mason, playing in the film by none other than Marsha Mason.