Jai Hind: Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Allu Arjun hail Switzerland's tricolour display

Switzerland’s Matterhorn mountain lit up with an image of the Indian flag to express solidarity as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic. The nation is illunimating the famous peak every day with messages like #hope, #solidarity, #thankyou to show their support to countries across the world and the people fighting the pandemic from the frontlines. Over the last few days they have projected the flags of UK, US, Germany, Spain and Portugal. After PM Modi shared the image of the stunning Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland lit up with the colors of the Indian flag, Bollywood celebrities are also reacting on the same and pouring out heartfelt wishes for everyone amid the crisis.

Sharing the picture, Narendra Modi wrote, "the world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic.”

The world is fighting COVID-19 together.



Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic. https://t.co/7Kgwp1TU6A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020

“Switzerland’s most famous mountain - the @zermatt.matterhorn lit up in the glorious Indian Tricolour. A message of solidarity and hope... A tribute to the indomitable human spirit. Light Art by @gerryhofstetter and @gabrielperren #inlovewithswitzerland @myswitzerlandin,” Ranveer Singh captioned his post.

South superstar Allu Arjun wrote, "Thank you Switzerland. especially Zermatt for showing solidarity for India in its fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic. Never thought I would see Matterhorn is Tricolours . Very Touching Gesture. Thank you for the love . INDIA ."

Thank you Switzerland 🇨🇭 especially Zermatt for showing solidarity for India 🇮🇳 in its fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic . Never thought I would see Matterhorn is Tricolours . Very Touching Gesture. Thank you for the love . INDIA @zermatt_tourism @MySwitzerland_e #Matterhorn pic.twitter.com/hPe5HNXCc6 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 19, 2020

"The Indian tricolour was projected on Switzerland's landmark peak the Matterhorn this morning, as an expression of solidarity and to give hope and strength to all Indians in these difficult times! Thank you @anantgoenka2 for sharing this.#JaiHind Light Art by Gerry Hofstetter|", wrote Abhishek BachchaN.

Katrina and Anushka also shared picture of the mountain on their Instagram stories. Anushka wrote, “This is so beautiful.”

