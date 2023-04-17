Follow us on Image Source : VIRALBHAYANI Jahnvi Kapoor papped in Hyderabad for NTR 30 shoot| WATCH

Janhvi Kapoor was recently photographed in Hyderabad. The Dhadak actress was spotted at the city's airport in casual wear. Janhvi is expected to join NTR Jr for the NTR 30 shoot in Ramoji Film City in the coming days. Fans are delighted to watch her pair opposite the RRR actor in the film, which will mark her debut in the Telugu cinema business.

Janhvi Kapoor to join NTR 30

The actress, who is known for her traditional style, was spotted wearing a co-ord outfit that is both comfortable and stylish. NTR 30 is directed by hitmaker Koratala Siva and is one of the most important films of Jahnvi's career to date. According to the newest rumours, Saif Ali Khan will also be in the cast. However, there has been no formal comment on the subject. Ratnavelu is in charge of the cinematography, and Anirudh Ravichandar is in charge of the music.

About NTR 30

Koratala Siva is directing NTR 30. It's billed as an action picture, and a motion poster for the film showed NTR Jr's character brandishing two machetes against a dark, rainy backdrop. A few boats could also be spotted sailing in the thick of a storm in the post. NTR 30 is a collaboration between NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming movies

Jahnvi Kapoor has also been busy with her Bollywood productions, including Sharan Sharma's Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, a household drama. She will appear in the film opposite Rajkumar Rao and Kumud Mishra in the key roles. She has completed filming for Bawaal, in which she will co-star with Varun Dhawan. The picture was meant to be released this month, but it has been pushed to October 6, 2023.

