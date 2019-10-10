Jagjit Singh Death Anniversary: See memorable moments of the Ghazal king in Aap Ki Adalat

When Jagjit Singh- the King of Ghazals left for heaven, the nation was left in sorrow and only one song that came to everyone's mind was- Chitthi Na Koi Sandes, Jaane Woh Kaun Sa Desh, Jahan Tum Chale Gaye. The late Ghazal maestro was popular for giving an emotional touch to his soulful tracks such as Hotho Se Chhu Lo Tum, Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya and many more. We lost him on October 10, 2011, after he suffered a severe brain hemorrhage.

Jagjit Singh even graced the popular show Aap Ki Adalat when the show completed its glorious 21 years. During the interaction with the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, Rajat Sharma, he revealed how he used to steal money just to watch films because it had great music during his childhood just to learn music. He even revealed how the ticket he purchased was of 5 annas and he sometimes used to bribe the gate-keeper or at other times used to paste the used ticket just to enter the hall.

From answering the questions of the audience to singing some of his iconic ghazals, the episode was worth watching. Have a look at the same here:

It is for sure that Singh left a huge void among his thousands of fans across the globe who still remember his precious ghazal singing and indifferent heart-melting voice quality.

