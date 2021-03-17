Jacqueline Fernandez trained for tightrope walking for action-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently wrapped up the shooting for 'Bachchan Pandey' in Jaisalmer. The film is an action-comedy, directed by Farhad Samji, best known for Housefull 4. Bachchan Pandey also stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role. Now, as per the latest reports, Jacqueline was trained for a very unusual form of art. The star learned the art of tightrope walking which is also called funambulism. It is a skill of walking along a thin wire or rope.

The actress, who was in Jaisalmer for about three weeks, learned the art in about a week's time. A source close to the development revealed, "It is a tough art to learn where one needs to have the correct body balance to walk on a rope which is tied at a height of almost 8-10 ft above the ground. Jacqueline learnt the art with ease, her excitement to learn the art made her journey of learning easy."

The source further said, "She has also trained herself in pole dancing and aerial yoga earlier on a personal level which we believe helped her to get the balancing part of the art correctly. She has given some amazing shots and left everyone spellbound in learning the art so perfectly."

The upcoming film is being helmed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. The cast also features actors Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi. Warsi will essay the role of Akshay's friend, The flick will reportedly be shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot.

Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline currently has multiple films lined up. Apart from "Bachchan Pandey", she will be seen in John Abraham-led "Attack", Saif Ali Khan-starrer horror-comedy "Bhoot Police" and filmmaker Rohit Shetty's "Cirkus."

