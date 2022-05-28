Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA 2022 on surety of Rs 50 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JACQUELINEF143 Jacqueline Fernandez was allowed abroad travel for 6 days

The actress is under the radar of ED in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving an alleged conman

Jacqueline has been questioned by the ED in multiple sessions in connection with the case

A Delhi Court has granted actress Jacqueline Fernandez permission to travel abroad from May 31 to June 5 to attend and perform at the IIFA Awards 2022 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The star-studded Bollywood awards night will take place between June 2 to 4. Jacqueline is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Rs 200 crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

In its order allowing Jacqueline abroad travels for the aforementioned dates, the Court had imposed several restrictions. She has to submit a surety of Rs 50 lakh, will have to provide her itinerary, place of stay and the number she can be contacted on and upon return to India, she will have to inform the agency about it.

Jacqueline is a Sri Lankan National and is living in India since 2009. The ED had stopped her from flying abroad, saying she may be required to join an ongoing money-laundering investigation.

The Bhoot Police actress has been questioned by the ED in multiple sessions in connection with the case being probed Sukesh and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul. The agency had alleged that Sukesh had gifted Jacqueline numerous costly gifts, including some Persian cats and a horse.

Several private pics of Jacqueline and Sukesh had surfaced on social media adding more fuel to the fire.