Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jacqueline Fernandez spreads awareness about COVID-19 pandemic during live session with a survivor

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez went live with a coronavirus survivor on Friday to spread awareness about the pandemic and give her fans the first-hand information about it. The actress came forward to talk to the survivor to clear out the confusion and bust myth about the novel coronavirus. She also talked about the do's and don'ts one should keep in mind to stay protected during the lockdown. Jacqueline talked to a 21-year-old girl from Surat, Gujarat whose name was Rita Bachkaniwala who told about her treatment.

The girl revealed that quarantine is the only way to contain the spread of the virus and it is very important to declare your symptoms. She also lauded the hospital and the staff for being very cooperative during her treatment. The live session cleared out the fog of rumors surrounding the virus and educated the fans about the reality of it all. They also cleared out the misconceptions people have been living with about the pandemic.

Jacqueline said, "I love the fact that officials have actually been there for the people who are suffering and who have contracted it. A lot of people are scared of it like they are scared that it'll be the end of the world if they get it but they don't get it that there are specialists out there to take care."

Meanwhile, Jacqueline assisted the daily wage workers during the coronavirus by providing them funds for getting supplies to 2500 families in Mumbai. She helped those who have been facing the repercussions of the lockdown.

While stuck at home during the lockdown, Jacqueline is maintain her fitness by doing yoga. She shared a video of her performing Surya Namaskar. "This is 1 surya namaskar, 20 mins you can do 20 and it's a great workout! I do 108. yoga to the rescue!!!,'' she captioned the video.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus