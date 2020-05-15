Jacqueline Fernandez shares picture of her parents, says 'can't wait to see you when this is all over'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez misses her parents during the lockdown

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been spending her quarantine at superstar Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse. Along with spending a relaxing time in the beauty of the place, the actress has also been working on various projects. Recently, she took to Instagram to share that she is missing her parents and cannot wait to see them once the lockdown is lifted.

The Sri Lankan beauty took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her parents. "Miss you both so much... can't wait to see you when this is all over," she captioned the photo. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder commented: "Aww... pls give them my love... till v meet again in the Maldives."

Jacqueline recently featured in Salman Khan's latest song Tere Bina, which has been sung and directed by the superstar himself. Talking about the shoot of the song, Jacqueline revealed that for the first time she looked at the lights, took care of the props and learned many new things. She told Walusha De Sousa in a candid chat, "We are used to shooting songs on very big productions, taking large amount of days costume, hair makeup and weeks of prep but all of a sudden we find ourselves working with a team of three people (Salman, Jacqueline and a DOP). For the first time I found myself checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience to know that you can use what comes your way and make the most of any situation."

Salman also revealed that the song was shot at his Panvel farmhouse in the presence of just three people -- him, Jacqueline and the DOP. He further stated, "Ek gaana mere zehen me tha and then I thought ki iss gaane ko iss time me release kar hi dete hain." He further stated that he has sung four songs and Tere Bina is the song that cannot be incorporated in any film so it thought it better to release it now.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was also recently seen in Mrs. Serial Killer, which released on Netflix.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage