Jacqueline Fernandez's straight out of a document childhood pic is melting B-town and fans' heart. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez's childhood picture

Straight out of a document! Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez took a trip down memory lane in her latest social media post. The actress shared a cute passport size photo of herself on her Instagram handle, probably from her kindergarten time. Jacqueline's picture appears to be from a document. The diva looks adorable in a blue and white dungaree dress. As soon as she posted the picture it became an instant hit among her friends from the industry, as well as her fans.

The B-Town was quick to shower love on Jacqueline's photo. Preity Zinta, in the comments section of the Drive actress' post, wrote: "So cute." On the other hand, Maniesh Paul wrote: "Cutie." Her Bhoot Police co-star Yami Gautam wrote,"How cute!" and Urvashi Rautela commented: "Wow."

Posting the picture, Jacqueline wrote, "It’s the weekend"

Meanwhile, the Diva recently appeared on Bigg Boss 14 show for superstar Salman Khan's birthday. The Bollywood star celebrated his 55th birthday on December 27. Salman celebrated the occasion on the sets of his reality show Bigg Boss. Bollywood actresses Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez joined Salman on the stage of the show and made him dance to their beats.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez who was last seen in Shirish Kunder's ‘Mrs Serial Killer’ opposite Manoj Bajpayee has several films in her kitty. She is set to play a crucial role in Lakshya Raj Anand’s forthcoming film ‘Attack’. The film also stars John Abraham in the lead. The actress, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2009 film Aladin, went on to feature alongside Salman Khan in several films including Kick and Race 3. The duo will once again collaborate for Kick sequel.

The diva is also a part of the upcoming horror comedy ‘Bhoot Police’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead. She has two more films lined up - ‘Bachchan Pandey’ and ‘Cirkus’.