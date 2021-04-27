Jacqueline Fernandez roots for pranayams for mental & physical wellness in these trying times

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in her latest Instagram post encouraged all to do pranayams (breathwork) for physical and mental well being. She also prayed for everybody's safety in this difficult time of the pandemic. Posting a picture of herself sitting in a yoga posture in front of a laptop, the actress wrote, "Breathwork (pranayams) are important especially now for our physical and mental well being. praying for everyone during these difficult times." In the picture, she is seen wearing a comfortable white dress.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline recently gave a shout out to the kids for staying home during the Covid19 crisis. She said, "Everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they’ve ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they’ve never known. Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death. Our poor children’s minds must be racing. Every day they get up and carry on despite all that’s going on. So, here’s to our little heroes: today, tomorrow, forever"

On the work front, Jacqueline co-stars with Akshay Kumar in "Ram Setu" and "Bachchan Pandey". She has "Kick 2" coming up with Salman Khan, "Bhoot Police" with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, and "Cirkus" with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde.

