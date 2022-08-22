Jacqueline Fernandez makes Temple visit, actress snapped for FIRST time after being named in ED charge sheet

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Jacqueline Fernandez snapped during visit to the Mukteshwar temple

Jacqueline Fernandez was snapped recently as she stepped out in Mumbai. The actress made her first public appearance after being named in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. As Jacqueline stepped out in public wearing a face mask, she was surrounded by her fans. In some of the images, she was seen praying to the lord inside the Mukteshwar temple in Juhu.

Jacqueline Fernandez makes Temple visit

The Kick actress wore a traditional blue salwar kameez during her religious outing in Mumbai. She carried some offerings in her hand as she sought the almighty's blessings. As she made an exit, she was surrounded by her fans who wanted to click selfies with the Bollywood star. Jacqueline made her way to the car after her temple visit. The images have been widely circulated on social media as the actress continues to be in the public eye over her alleged involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Jacqueline named in ED charge sheet in money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez was named as an accused in the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. The development came in on August 17. Earlier this year, Jacqueline had been interrogated several times for her alleged involvement in the case, the last session being in June. The federal probe agency filed the fresh (second supplementary) charge sheet or prosecution complaint in this case recently before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Delhi and, according to sources, the actor has been arraigned in it as an accused.

Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming films

On the movies front, Jacqueline Fernandez will make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming anthology feature Women Stories. Her comedy film Cirkus will also release in cinema halls later this year.

