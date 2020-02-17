Jacqueline Fernandez hits almost 200 million views on TikTok. Seen her fun videos yet?

Image Source : TWITTER Jacqueline Fernandez hits almost 200 million views on TikTok. This is how she expresses her gratitude.

Hailed as a positive growth leader and the most influential celebrity, Jacqueline Fernandez always succeeds in impressing the fans with her dazzling looks, creating a statement like always as well as with her promising approach towards life. Her social media is proof of how the actress offers a package full of everything the audience wants and now she has added yet another feat-almost 200 million views on TikTok.

Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline made the special announcement by sharing some stunning pictures with a caption that read, "Thank you TikTok for such an awesome day! 200M views (well almost!)".

Let's have a look at some of Jacqueline Fernandez's fun TikTok videos right here.

Her Muqabla moves are bang on!

Look at that awesome belly dancing by the Race 2 actress

Her journey is simply adorable

Jacqueline Fernandez has made a name for herself with her choice of diverse roles. The 34-year-old actress has carved a special place for herself in the Hindi film industry by delivering blockbuster films one after another.

On the work front, Jacqueline is next venturing into the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, `Mrs. Serial Killer` which will mark her debut on the digital platform.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page