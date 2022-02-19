Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar are all smiles in these UNSEEN pics from 'Bachchhan Paandey' sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Unseen pics from Bachchhan Paandey

Highlights Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March

Farhad Samji's directorial is filled with the elements of comedy, action and crime

Ever since the trailer of Sajid Nadiadwala's highly anticipated film 'Bachchhan Paandey' has been revealed, the viewers can't wait for the release of the film. The trailer has been well received by both critics and the audience alike. Apart from hilarious dialogues to impactful performances by the actors, it's Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez's chemistry which is grabbing eyeballs.

On Saturday (February 19), Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram and shared a few pics from the action-comedy featuring her and Akshay. The gorgeous actress looks cheerful and happy with her co-star Akshay.

The pictures posted by Jacqueline looked vibrant and colourful as she seems to be in a jovial mood. Sharing her excitement about the trailer launch, she wrote in the caption, "#bacchanpandey trailer out now!! LINK IN MY BIO!!"

Take a look:

Bachchhan Paandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, and Sanjay Mishra. The film is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March.

Recently, Jacqueline featured in the party number 'Mud Mud Ke' in which the viewers appreciated her chemistry with Hollywood actor Michele Morrone. The dance number has been loved by the masses as Jacqueline set the internet on fire with her sizzling dance moves.

On the films front, she will soon be seen in 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.