Jackky Bhagnani turns 'heart-eyed' as girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh drops sultry photo

Actress Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani are frequently spotted together, now that they have come out in the open about their relationship status. They keep ruling the news for their wedding plans. While the duo is tight lipped on the topic of marriage, they indulged in some PDA after Rakul dropped a sultry picture on Instagram. The actress looked like a breath of fresh air in the latest post but it was Jackky's comment that took away the limelight.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "This is my sitting pretty pose" as she shared a gorgeous picture from one of her photoshoots. Her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani took no time to express how blown away he was by the photo. He commented, "OH MY MY" with three heart-eyed emojis.

Last year in October, Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official. Jackky shared a birthday wish for Rakul and posted the picture on Instagram, where the two were seen holding hands and walking.

"Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart emoji) @rakulpreet".

Rakul shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote a loved up message for Jackky.

"Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani," Rakul wrote.

In the months ahead, Rakul Preet will be in movies such as "Indian 2", "Ayalaan", "Attack", "Mayday", "Thank God", and "Doctor G", among others.