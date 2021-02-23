Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACKKY BHAGNANI Jackky Bhagnani to produce Suryaputra Mahavir Karna; shares first look

Producer Jackky Bhagnani on Tuesday treated his fans with exciting news. He announced his upcoming project, "Suryaputra Mahavir Karna", a film on the mythological character from Mahabharata. The movie is billed as an "epic saga of the unsung warrior from the Mahabharata". RS Vimal, best known for helming the 2015 Malayalam film "Ennu Ninte Moideen", has written and directed the upcoming film. Jackky Bhagnani, son of veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani, released a one-minute teaser of the movie offering a glimpse into the grand war epic which has lyrics and dialogues by Dr Kumar Vishwas.

Jackky Bhagnani said he is looking forward to the release of "Suryaputra Mahavir Karna", his dream project. "Growing up, I have always been intrigued by an unsung warrior from the Mahabharata - #Karna.

"His journey highlighted how one should continue to believe in spirituality, generosity, humility, dignity, self-respect, and being respectful towards his loved ones at any given situation in life. Extremely grateful, excited and proud to present to you, my dream project #SuryaputraMahavirKarna," he captioned the teaser on Instagram.

The film is also produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh. "Suryaputra Mahavir Karna" will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will be written and helmed by R S Vimal under the Pooja Entertainment banner that has presented movies like, 'Coolie No. 1', 'Bell Bottom', 'Sarbjit', and many more. However, the cast and other details are still under the wraps. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackky has a lineup of much-anticipated projects like Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' and Tiger Shroff's 'Ganapath' in the pipeline.

- with Agency inputs