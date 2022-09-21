Jackky Bhagnani reacts to Rakul Preet & Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Doctor G' trailer, actress is all hearts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKULPREET, JACKKYBHAGNANI Jackky Bhagnani reacts to Rakul starrer 'Doctor G'

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh are one of the most adored couples in B-town. Ever since the couple have come out about their whirlwind romance, they are often spotted in the suburbs together. The couple made their relationship official back in 2021 with a birthday post, however they don't usually discuss about their relationship in public. Recently, Rakul Preet's much awaited flick, Doctor-G' trailer was released and it stirred the internet. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the male lead. Celebs congratulated the actress for the intriguing trailer, and amidst this, the actress got the sweetest reaction from her beau, Jackky Bhagnani.

On Tuesday, the Youngistaan actor took to his social media and shared the trailer of Doctor G, hailing the cast. His caption read, "This looks like a lot of fun. Good luck @ayushmannk @rakulpreet #doctorg" with heart emojis. Rakul took no time and reposted the story and wrote, "Thankyouuuu" along with heart emojis and smiley.

Talking about their relationship, Jackky and Rakul have been dating for quite some time now. Earlier, while talking about her relationship, the actress revealed, "We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul was recently seen in the thriller film 'Cuttputli' alongside Akshay Kumar, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming comedy film 'Doctor G' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is slated for release on October 14th. The actress will also be seen in RSVP's 'Chhatriwali' as a female lead .

