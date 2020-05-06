Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jackky Bhagnani: Lockdown has taught us to value human life, health

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani says that if there is one thing the Covid-19 lockdown has taught him, it is to value human life and our health. "If there is one thing the lockdown has taught us it is to value human life and our health. Nothing comes before that. Every person on the set will be looked after and given the same attention. We are also mulling closed door studios for those of our films that will go on the floors immediately. While it is available abroad, we need to see if the same can be replicated in India," he said.

So, his family production house, Pooja Entertainment, has committed to a completely sanitised film set to ensure the safety and health of its cast and crew, whenever film shoot is allowed by the government after the lockdown is over.

Jackky said it is imperative that stringent measures are put in place.

Jackky's production house has a slew of movies on its roster. It has "Coolie No 1", starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, which is complete and ready for release. It is also going to go on the floors with "Bell Bottom" starring Akshay Kumar. There are other projects that the production house is waiting to announce.

"As and when the lockdown is lifted, we want to be in a position to resume work immediately. But this resumption will be as per health guidelines stipulated by the government. We don't want to take any chances," said Jackky's father, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Some of the ground rules the production house is mulling include using larger tents with portable ACs for shooting, limiting people on the sets, sanitising all common areas, making masks and gloves compulsory for all staff, continuously disinfecting equipment and medical assistance on the sets at all times, among other things.

"It is only natural that we take care of the team who are our family and ensure their safety while on the sets. I am quite sure we are not alone in realising the first big lesson from this lockdown - health comes first. Every parameter will be double-checked before the cameras start rolling," said "Coolie No. 1" co-producer Deepshikha Deshmukh.

