Jackie Shroff remembers Rishi Kapoor: He used to say, Jaggu dada, I want to do a film opposite you

Late actor Rishi Kapoor shared a warm bond with veteran actor Jackie Shroff. The two have worked together in films like Chalk n Duster, Azaad Desh Ke Gulam, Aurangzeb but never shared the screen space. Shroff reveals that the two senior actors always wanted to do a film together but now this will remain a wish only. Rishi Kapoor left his fans in despair on April 30 after two year battle with leukemia. His ashes were immersed in Banganga in Mumbai on Sunday.

Remembering Rishi Kapoor and his wish to work with him, Jackie Shroff told HT, "Chintuji always used to tell me, ‘Jaggu dada, I want to do a film opposite you. We’ve worked together in so many movies but never faced each other on camera.’ Him being a senior to me and one of the finest actors of the industry, I so wanted to act with him. I feel sad that this wish never will come true now. We’ve lost a precious jewel of the crown."

Jackie Shroff revealed that when he first saw Rishi Kapoor after the release of his film Babby in 1973, it was a fan moment for him. He said, "I remember his film Bobby had released and he shot to fame overnight. I was hanging around the Pastry Palace in Mumbai and I saw him there for the first time. I was like, ‘Wao, Rishi Kapoor!’ I wasn’t an actor then and seeing a superstar was like a fan moment to me and I never knew that one day, we would share such great camaraderie."

He added, "I couldn’t do what he could. Neither I could dance like him nor romance. He would meet people with a big warm hug and was so jovial and always sharing good vibes. I could always feel that affection from a senior not just for myself but for Tiger as well. We would ring up and discuss Tiger’s performance in his recent movies. Coming from him really meant a lot to me."

Now that Rishi Kapoor is no more with us, Shroff says that there is a void that will never be filled. Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff took to Twitter to express his grief on the demise of Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "Absolutely shattered upon hearing the news of Chintu uncle passing away.. the only consoling thought is that he isn’t suffering wherever he is..rest in peace sir"

Absolutely shattered upon hearing the news of Chintu uncle passing away 😞🙏 the only consoling thought is that he isn’t suffering wherever he is 🙏 rest in peace sir 🙏🙏🙏 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 30, 2020

