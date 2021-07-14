Jackie Shroff opens up on working with son Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, calls her 'charming lady'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jackie Shroff opens up on working with son Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, calls her ‘charming lady’

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff was last seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He played Disha Patani’s elder brother in the film. Previously, they worked together in Bharat, although they did not have any scenes with each other. For the unversed, Disha is rumoured to be dating Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship, they are frequently papped together on outings. Talking about working with Disha, Jackie said that she is a charming lady, and there’s a disarming honesty in her eyes.

“Disha is a charming lady, and there’s a disarming honesty in her eyes. She can look really simple, but at the same time, when she dances, she is all oomph. I am also aware of the fact that she has a huge number of followers on social media. For me, these kids are far beyond what I am or ever was. They are disciplined and have strong work ethics,” the senior actor told ETimes.

Jackie added that he maintained professional ethics with her. “Talking about Disha, I respect all my leading ladies. I treat them all the same — whether they are newcomers, a few films old, or my seniors. Wohi izzat rakhi maine Disha ke saath aur set ke ethics maintain kiye (I treated Disha with the same respect and maintained on-set ethics with her). But yes, we shared food on some occasions. She likes to eat gathia on her cheat days and I used to take it for her,” he said.

Jackie even worked with his son Tiger in Baaghi 3, sharing his experience, the actor said that his son was so focused on his work on the set that he didn’t feel like indulging in small talks. “We played father-son on screen and yes, our real-life equation did help us perform better. I guess emotions get portrayed naturally, without doing much.”

Meanwhile, Tiger and Disha have been linked together since the release of their music video, Befikra, in 2016. They are being regularly spotted on outings and holidays.

