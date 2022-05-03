In pics: Imran Khan makes rare appearance during Eid celebration with cousin Ira Khan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KHAN.IRA Imran Khan celebrated Eid with cousin Ira Khan and friends

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday with his cousin Ira Khan, the daughter of superstar Aamir Khan. Imran has been away from the media eye for years now and has completely withdrawn from the acting profession. His appearance in Ira's Eid album was a surprise for the fans.

In one of the images from Ira's Eid party, we can see Imran is also striking a pose. He is dressed in a white kurta pajama and looks soaked in the festive spirit with friends and family beside him.

Ira spent Eid with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and some friends. She was dressed in a lehenga for the occasion and looked pretty. She posed for some mushy pics with her boyfriend Nupur but Imran's appearance in the series of images was the real surprise that got the netizens talking.

Imran has been facing marital troubles with Avantika Malik. The couple is believed to be living separately as they continue to raise their daughter. In 2011, Imran and Avantika married after dating for several years. Their daughter was born in 2014 but in 2019 reports of a rift in their marriage started to surface.

Imran Khan garnered fame with his adult debut in the 2008 hit ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’. He was last seen in 2015 film Katti Batti while he debuted as a director with last year's short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.