Jaahnavi Kandula's death: Priyanka Chopra, Vikas Khanna, Farhan Akhtar condemn Indian student's death in US

The death of the Indian student Jaanhavi Kandula in the US has sparked a debate on social media. Kandula died on January 23 this year after she was hit by a Seattle Police Vehicle. Recently, a video has been doing rounds on the internet wherein a cop can be heard mocking her death. Reacting to the same, Priyanka Chopra and other celebrities condemned the incident.

The global star Priyanka Chopra, who made a name for herself in Hollywood, took to her Instagram story and wrote, "It appalling to learn that such a tragic incident that happened 9 months ago is only coming to light NOW. A life is a life. One cannot put any value on it."

South Indian singer Sid Sriram also penned a note and condemned the incident. In his note, he wrote, "The "value" that disgusting cop spoke about the flippance with which he said this a direct reflection of how we as a population are viewed by many here. The only though that keeps recurring in mu ming is this: directly fight the model minority myth, fuck being passive."

Actor Farhan Akhtar also reacted to Jaanhavi Kandula's death and wrote, "We didn't know each other but I know that as a student preparing to make a place for herself in the world, your potential was limitless and your value immeasurable. Condolences to your family. RIP."

Chef Vikas Khanna took to Twitter or X and wrote, "Thank youuuuu everyone. My heart aches when human dignity is broken to this level. This should be of international attention. #JaahnaviKandula."

It should be noted that Priyanka Chopra is married to singer Nick Jonas and settled with him and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the US. On the other hand, chef Vikas Khanna is based in New York City.

