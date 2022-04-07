J-Hope posts rehearsal video from BTS live concert & it's so much fun to watch the K-pop band

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UARMYHOPE Pics from rehearsal video from BTS live concert

Following the Grammys ceremony, BTS is sticking around in Las Vegas for four dates on their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour on April 8, 9, 15 and 16 at Allegiant Stadium. The preparations for the BTS live concert are in full swing and the septet is rehearsing day and night. Wondering what goes behind those spectacular dance moves with which Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook make the audience go crazy? Well, you can know now.

BTS' J-Hope has treated ARMY to a video from their practice session and it is no less than a fun party for the Korean band members and the dancers who join them on the stage. In the video, the group is seen dancing as "Permission to Dance" plays in the backdrop. As J-Hope turns the camera towards the crew and his fellow band members, loud cheers erupt in the hall. The video shared on Hobi's Instagram Story is so fun and full of energy that you'd want to get up from your chair and shake a leg to the peppy beats.

The video, without any surprise, has gone viral on social media and fan pages are making sure it reaches to distant places. Haven't seen it yet? Watch now!

The BTS members who made their Instagram debut last year are using the social media platform to keep in touch with ARMY and share updates with their fans. Take a look at some recent Instagram posts shared by J-Hope.

Meanwhile, K-Pop superband BTS brought the Grammys to the centre stage by performing power-packed number 'Butter'. In a blink-and-you-miss-it-moment, J-Hope almost slipped while making the transition from one stage to the next but made a smooth (as butter) recovery.

The globally successful K-pop group is nominated for Best pop duo or group performance for 'Butter', their chart-topping single that released in May 2021. However, the group lost to Doja Cat and SZA for their song “Kiss Me More.”