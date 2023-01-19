It's Alia Bhatt vs Ranbir Kapoor as Animal and Heart of Stone to release on same date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to lock horn

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be coming face to face as their upcoming films will be released on the same date. While the actress will be making her Hollywood debut in Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan starrer Heart of Stone, Ranbir will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Alia shared the details of her film on Instagram revealing that Heart of Stone is scheduled to premiere on February 10, the same day when Animal, also starring Rashmika Mandanna will hit the theaters.

However, this is not a box office clash as Alia's movie will be released on streaming giant Netflix. Though Ranbir's film Animal will face tough competition against Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. Meanwhile, Alia shared Netflix's slate for 2023 which also features snaps of Heart of Stone.

About Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone is a spy-action thriller. Gal 'Wonder Woman' Gadot plays the lead character, CIA Agent Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset. The film also has Jamie Dornan, an actor and musician from North Ireland who first got noticed in 'Fifty Shades of Gray', 'Hotel Rwanda' and 'Criminal Justice' star Sophie Okonedo, and Alia, who essays the part of Stone's understudy, Keya Dhawan.

About Animal

While details about Animal are kept under wraps, the first look of actor Ranbir Kapoor from the film suggests it to be an action entertainer. The poster features Ranbir in a beefed up avatar holding an axe while he lights up a cigarette. The actor sports long hair with thick stubble and bruises and a bloodied wound standing out of the image. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri in key roles.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanda. He is the one who remade the Shahid Kapoor-starrer hit movie 'Kabir Singh' out of his own directorial 'Arjun Reddy'. The director received a lot of flak back then during the time of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer film owing to his views on violence against women.

