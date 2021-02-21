Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEREALKAREENAKAPOOR It's a boy for Bebo & Saif! Riddhima, Manish Malhotra & other celebs pour in wishes for couple, brother Taimur

The good news of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second baby finally came on Sunday ie February 21. The couple were blessed with a baby boy yet again after their first child-- Taimur Ali Khan. The actress was admitted to Bridge Candy Hospital (Mumbai) last night and today she delivered her second son. Waves of happiness and excitement are going on not only in Kapoor and Pataudi family but also all over the internet. After the delivery, Twitter got filled with congratulatory wishes from fans for not just the parents but also for the big brother Taimur. Not onlu this, but a lot of celebrities be it the acterss' friends or co-stars started pouring in wishes on social media. Manish Malhotra and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were the earlier ones who congratulated the duo.

"She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I'll be visiting them soon," Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Taking to Twitter, the celebrity designer wrote, "Congratulations to my dearest #KareenaKapoorKhan and fabulous #SaifAliKhan."

Riddhima took to Instagram story and while congratulating wrote, "Congratulations Bebo & Saif! #itsaboy @kareenakapoorkhan."

Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a post on Instagram to express her excitement for the newborn's arrival.

Kareena and Saif welcomed Taimur in the year 2016. When the little boy turned 4, the couple decided to bring him a sibling. The announcement of Kareena's pregnancy was made through a press statement. It read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena"

