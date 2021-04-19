It's Maldives time: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Tiger-Disha to Sara Ali Khan these film stars are in vacay mood

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Maldives: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Tiger-Disha to Sara Ali Khan these film stars are in vacay mood

Its Maldives time for many Bollywood and television stars. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan are holidaying in the Island Paradise. Amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, many actors are heading off to the Maldives It has become a favourite holiday destination. Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are, who recently recovered from coronavirus has flown to the beautiful location of Maldives for a beachy getaway. The two of them were spotted by the paparazzi in their coolest avatars.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH COVID-19 recovered Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor head to Maldives for a vacation

Actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted along with her mom Amrita Singh at Mumbai airport as the duo jetted off to holiday in Maldives.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Many Bollywood celebrities are heading off to the Maldives amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. Sara Ali Khan too jetted off to the beautiful place with her mom.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sara Ali Khan was on Saturday spotted with her mother Amrita Singh at the Mumbai airport while heading to the beach destination.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Amrita Singh at Mumbai airport.

Well, Tiger Shroff along and Disha Patani was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday evening. The duo flew off to their favourite holiday destination - the Maldives.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Tiger shroff spotted at airport as he leaves for Maldives.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Disha Patani is currently holidaying in the Maldives. She flew off to the destination on Sunday evening.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen holidaying in Maldives. The actress shared mesmerising glimpses of her getaway in Island paradise as she viewed a gorgeous view of the sunset, clad in a holographic metallic monokini. She accessorised her look with dainty gold chains and hoop earrings.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor treated her fans to a mesmerizing sun-kissed picture as she posed in an exotic lotion of the Maldives. The 'Half Girlfriend' star shared two pictures from her outing at the breathtakingly beautiful location on Instagram. In the first picture, she can be seen having a hearty breakfast amid the picturesque view of the seashore. The actor is seen smilingly posing for the lens, as she donned a blue mesh crop top and peach colour shorts and bore a no make up look.

Senior actress Madhuri Dixit too said 'hello from paradise' aka Maldives. Taking to Instagram, she shared the news with her fans and treated them with a beautiful picture from the beautiful location. In the same, the actress was seen wearing a printed top and blue shorts along with a sun hat.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who recently got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi has fled to the Maldives for what seems like their honeymoon. Well, the duo was not alone but accompanied by Vaibhav's daughter Samaira Rekhi from his first wife and the pictures of the trio weer all over the internet. They are having a blast on the island by enjoying the exotic views, dolphin spotting coconut water, swimming, and having a picnic by the beautiful beach.

Fitness enthusiast and actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra too jetted off for a vacation with their friends to the Maldives. The couple was having a blast at their island vacation and the glimpse of the same can be seen on Instagram.