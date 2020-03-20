Image Source : INSTAGRAM It's fitness first for Kangana Ranaut. Actress trains during coronavirus lockdown in Manali

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her determination and hard work. The actress is one of the Bollywood celebrities who is in self-quarantine mode but hasn't stopped working on them for good. Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Kangana too is looking after her fitness as she spends quality time with her family in Manali. The actress had put on 20 kilos for her role as former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Vijay’s Thalaivi and now is the good time to lose that weight.

Kangana Ranaut's team shared a photo of eth actress training hard in Manali. The caption read, “Training never stops for #KanganaRanaut who is working out with her trainer, @siddharthasingh1810 in Manali during #coronavirus quarantine. Fun Fact: Sid has trained Kangana during Rangoon and Tanu Weds Manu, and she trains with him whenever she’s Manali.”

Kangana Ranaut has to lose weight before she begins shooting for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas and Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad. The actress will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot in Tejas and a spy in Dhaakad. While Kangana has many interesting projects in the pipeline, fans have been waiting for her Thalaivi in which she will be seen as Jayalalithaa.

Talking about doing the role, Kangana had said, I am honored to portray such a strong lady. Her personality was very different from anything I have portrayed earlier. It’s very gratifying to play someone who was so determined, persevered but had a silent strength which distinguished her from everyone else.” The film is slated to release on June 26.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut is all set to ring in her 33rd birthday on March 23. The actress will celebrate her birthday with her family this year. As the actress landed in Manali, her sister Rangoli welcomed her with a sweet post. She shared a picture of son Prithvi and wrote, “Massi has just landed in Manali and Prithu is too thrilled to get some chocolates, after all this Corona fellow isn’t all that bad because of Corona now our baby girl will be with us for her b’day.”