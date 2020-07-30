Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDIK PANDYA It's a boy for Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya: Love-filled pictures of new parents

Natasa Stankovic has embraced motherhood today. The Serbian actress and her partner and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed a baby boy on Thursday. Giving a glimpse of the newborn baby, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram and wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy." Several congratulatory wishes for the new parents have been pouring in from family, friends, and fans. Bhojpuri actress Monalisa wrote, "Wowww... congratulations... ... God bless him... lots of love." "So beautiful!! Huge congrats you guys!! God bless the lil one, " said actress and former VJ Sophie Choudry. Several members of the cricket fraternity such as Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and others also extended their warm wishes to new parents Natasa and Hardik and their baby boy.

Hardik Pandya proposed to Natasa Stankovic in January in Dubai. Sharing an adorable post about her pregnancy, Natasa wrote, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes."

After the pregnancy announcement, Natasa Stankovic often shared snippets of their life with their millions of fans. Recently, she posted a lovely picture while cradling her baby bump. In the picture, we can see Natasa donning a gorgeous yellow floral dress with bell-sleeves. Alongside it, she wrote, "Happiness is on the way. @hardikpandya93", followed by a heart emoji.

More recently, Hardik Pandya shared some lovely pictures from the maternity photoshoot where he and ladylove Natasa were seen cradling her bump affectionately.

Natasa is a Serbian model-actress. She debuted in the entertainment industry with 'Bigg Boss 8' and has appeared in special dance sequences in films such as 'Satyagraha' and 'Fukrey Returns'.

