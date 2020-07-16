Image Source : INSTAGRAM/B PRAAK It's a baby boy for singer B Praak and wife Meera

Punjabi singer B Praak and wife Meera have been blessed with a baby boy. The singer took to Instagram and announced the news on Thursday. "Ohhh my God ... my hands are shivering while typing this. Blessed with baby boy. Thank you my wife, my queen for this. I love you so much. I have seen you all these nine months. You have gone through sleepless nights...no one can do that except mother," B Praak expressed his happiness.

"And I'm sorry if i ever made you angry or anything. I can't stop my tears. Thinking about all that time.....Uss din se leke jisdin you gave me this best news, I don't know what I'm writing but you know what I'm trying to say. Meeru, love u soo much and ek promise jisdin shaadi ki thi usdin kiya tha. Aaj ek aur karaha hun that I will give you and our baby the best life you ever imagined. My queen will always be with you in everything. Even in changing diapers. I love you soo much Bebu. Soo much. Kaise thanks karun. Bus, yeh bataa de mujhe," B Praak added.

Along with it , he shared a glimpse of his son, though he didn't reveal the newborn's face.

A lot of congratulatory wishes have been pouring for the couple on social media.

Actress Gauahar Khan commented: "Huge congratulations. God bless your family."

Singer Nupur Sanon wrote: "Congratulations paaji. Bless this cutie."

Back in the studio, B Praak is all set to come up with a sequel of the love song, "Filhall". The music video of the original number which featured Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon.

