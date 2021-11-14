Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 'It pains me to see..' Shilpa Shetty breaks silence over Rs 1.51 crore cheating case against her, Raj Kundra

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Sunday (November 14) took to Twitter and strongly reacted to the news of the Rs 1.51 crore cheating case filed by a businessman against her and husband Raj Kundra. The FIR alleged the couple of cheating and forgery. Issuing an official statement the actress said that it hurts her to see her name being dragged so loosely and her reputation getting damaged.

The statement reads, “Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked! To set the record straight, SFL fitness, a venture run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL fitness gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was signatory in banking and day-to-day affairs. We are not aware of his transactions nor have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchisee’s dealth directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan.”

“I have worked very hard over the last 28 years. And it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely. To get eyeballs. My rights as a law abiding proud citizen in India should be protected. With gratitude. Shilpa Shetty Kundra (sic)”, she added.

The FIR was registered at Bandra police station on Sunday based on a complaint by businessman Nitin Barai. The complainant alleged that in July 2014, Kaashif Khan, the director of SFL Fitness company, along with Shetty, Kundra and others asked him to invest Rs 1.51 crore into the enterprise to earn a profit.

The complainant claimed he was assured that the SFL Fitness company will provide him a franchise and open a gym and spa at Hadapsar and Koregaon in neighbouring Pune, but it did not materialise, as per the FIR.

Later, when the complainant sought his money back, he was allegedly threatened, the police official said quoting the complaint.

Based on the complaint, the Bandra police registered the FIR under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), he said, adding that an investigation into the case was underway.

