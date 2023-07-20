Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth blessed with a 'healthy' baby boy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VATSAL SHETH Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are proud parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy. She is currently in the hospital and reportedly be discharged on Friday. Soon after the news surfaced on the internet, Ishita and Vatsal's fans and and friends began congratulating the new parents. Although the celebrity couple hasn't posted anything on social media yet. According to ETimes, "The baby and the mother are healthy. She will be discharged on Friday. The family is the happiest right now."

Ishita announced her pregnancy news on March 31 with an Instagram post. Before the baby’s arrival, the couple performed a griha pravesh ceremony in their new home. Ishita posted a carousel of glamorous pictures from her photoshoot in which she was seen posing against a white backdrop. Donning a black and white attire, Ishita had kept her curly locks loose with a dab of bronze makeup. She struck several poses joyously while caressing her bump.

Announcing the pregnancy, she had shared a few silhouette pictures in which the couple was seen posing at the beach. The news of Ishita's pregnancy broke out when she appeared at the airport flaunting her baby bump. She looked absolutely gorgeous and radiated the pregnancy glow. The actress also smiled and waved at the paps. However, she did not make any official statement on social media at that time.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth also hosted a traditional baby shower. They had their entire family in attendance. For the ceremony, the actress looked gorgeous in a pink saree. Sharing pictures from the baby shower, Ishita wrote, "Love Laughter Gratitude Happiness Blessing... This day was everything we could have asked for. Thank you for all your wishes and love. Some moments from the ceremony." Ishita's sister, former actor Tanushree Dutta, also joined her in the celebrations. Kajol also attended the ceremony and was in looking gorgeous in a bright yellow kurta ensemble.

The pictures show Ishita in a lavender silk saree with her hair neatly tied in a bun adorned with white flowers. She had vermillion in her hair with a bindi on her forehead and also wore traditional gold jewelry. Whereas, Vatsal joined her in a white kurta pajama. One of the pictures also shows Ishita holding the mom-to-be card and Vatsal holding the dad-to-be card and are also seen cutting a big white cake.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth tied the knot in 2017. They first met on the sets of their TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar when they became friends and later fell in love with each other.

